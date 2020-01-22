e-Headlines

Georgia tech college system offers path to high school credential

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Technical College System of Georgia has created a pilot program that aims to help more adults without a high school diploma earn a state-issued high school equivalency credential.

Texas State Technical College offers new program to tackle bus driver shortage

KGBT-TV (with video)

The professional bus driver training course will prepare students for their exams to earn their Class B license.

New economic impact study exemplifies community colleges’ importance

WLOX (with video)

Mississippi community colleges have released a new economic impact study to help with decision-making and strategic planning. The impact study shines a light on how important community colleges are.

Esports comes to Heartland Community College

WICS/WRSP

The Illinois college’s esports varsity team will consist of 12 students who will play “League of Legends” in competition with other National Association of Collegiate Esports collegiate programs.