e-Headlines

Free community college tuition recipients nearly double with Brunswick Guarantee

Port City Daily

Since launching the pilot program in 2017, applications for the Brunswick Guarantee — a tuition-free scholarship to Brunswick Community College (North Carolina) — is up 84 percent in 2019-2020. Eligible recipients are also up the same amount, with 118 students currently awarded the scholarship and a few more expected before the academic year ends this summer.

New Mexico finance panel skeptical of tuition-free college plan

Santa Fe New Mexican

Members of the state’s Legislative Finance Committee from both sides of the aisle cited concerns this week about the governor’s $35 million plan for a scholarship program that aims to make tuition free for many in-state students attending New Mexico’s public colleges and universities.

As higher education faces challenges, Vermont’s community colleges stay above the fray

BurlingtonFreePress.com

For the 80 percent of Community College of Vermont students who are enrolled part-time, supporting students outside of the classroom is a major issue.