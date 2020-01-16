e-Headlines

Georgia considers limits on college course payments

Associated Press

Gov. Brian Kemp and a number of lawmakers have been raising concerns about Georgia’s dual enrollment program, and administration allies on Wednesday unveiled an overhauled bill that would limit most students to 30 hours of college credit, what a student would have to take to reach college sophomore status.

Eight local community colleges will offer legal services to undocumented students

San Diego Union-Tribune

Eight local community colleges, from Palomar and San Diego City to Grossmont and Southwestern, will be part of a pilot program offering free immigration-related resources that officials said are much-needed to serve undocumented students in a time of uncertainty.

Ohio college partners with insurance company on new program

Dayton Business Journal

Clark State Community College has partnered with a Columbus-based insurance company to launch a certificate program with guaranteed job placement opportunities.

Funding challenges prompt Oregon college to trim some programs

The Outlook

Insufficient state funding, in part, has prompted Mt. Hood Community College to cut seven relatively small programs, though it was a tough decision.