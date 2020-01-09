e-Headlines

Pennsylvania community college grads have a new discounted school option

Philadelphia Inquirer

Under a new agreement, graduates of Pennsylvania’s 14 community colleges can go on to earn their bachelor’s degrees online from a New Hampshire university at a rate that makes it less costly than nearly every other in-state public option.

Commentary: Low unemployment isn’t worth much if the jobs barely pay

Brookings Institution blog

Regardless of whether the unemployment rate tics up or down, let’s keep the following numbers front and center in discussions on workers and the economy: 53 million people earn low wages, with a median of just $10.22 per hour.

2020 could be a good year for Tampa Bay jobseekers

WFTS-ABC Action News

St. Petersburg College has teamed up with CareerSource Pinellas to launch a new workforce hub to help local jobseekers.