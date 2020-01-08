e-Headlines

Colorado community college seeks to fill shortage of nurses with bachelor’s degrees

KUNC

Matthew Roberts is one of about 20 students enrolled in the first class of the Front Range Community College’s new RN-BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing) Completion Program. The online program, which started in October, is for working nurses or associate-degree students.

Ivanka Trump at CES 2020

YouTube

Watch the full keynote of Ivanka Trump, adviser to the president, at Consumer Technology Association’s 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, where she discussed workforce development, re-skilling, apprenticeships and more.

Michelle Obama to release new IGTV series targeting first-year college students

AdWeek

Michelle Obama and her Reach Higher initiative teamed up with ATTN: on a new IGTV series aimed at first-year college students across the U.S. called A Year of Firsts. The first episode will debut on IGTV in mid-January.

Walsh College partners with Detroit Promise, offers free tuition to community college grads

Detroit News

Walsh College has become the first institution to enter a partnership with the Detroit Promise to offer scholarships to students who enroll after graduating from community college.

Prospective transfer students have guaranteed admission from select community colleges

Columbia Chronicle

In order to simplify the transfer process at Columbia College for students interested in pursuing a bachelor of arts degree, the college has partnered with six community colleges to integrate the Guaranteed Transfer Admission Agreement.