e-Headlines

New numbers show more colleges using high school grades, not just standardized tests, to determine if students require remedial coursework

LA School Report

The share of community colleges and four-year public universities that have started to use alternatives to standardized tests to determine whether students are ready for college-level math courses more than doubled between 2011 and 2016, to 57 percent for community colleges and 63 percent for four-year public institutions — up from 27 percent.

Colorado would repay first 2 years of student loans for grads who stay in state under “Get On Your Feet” bill

Denver Post

A bill in the works for Colorado’s upcoming legislative session would mandate the state pay for the first two years of student loans for new graduates of the state’s public colleges who commit to stay in Colorado and enroll in an income-based repayment program.

In Illinois, apprenticeships are on the rise

News-Gazette

A report from the Illinois Economic Policy Institute and the Project for Middle Class Renewal at the University of Illinois singles out Illinois’ joint labor-management construction apprenticeship programs as a model that could be duplicated in other industries with high demand for skilled workers, such as IT, nursing or manufacturing.

Degrees of difficulty: Millions have some college, no degree to show

Cronkite News

Experts say the number reflects a national problem colleges have when dealing with nontraditional students: They do a great job nurturing 18-year-olds fresh from high school, but are not nearly as adept at supporting students who do not fit that bill.

In Virginia, Democrats to weigh free community college among education priorities

Virginia Mercury

Republicans made college affordability a priority in their time as the majority party and used those successes — like last year’s tuition freeze — in campaigns. This year, the new Democratic majority will consider the historic undertaking of making community college free for some students and decide if some of the Republicans’ past efforts to make college more accessible should continue.

Michigan community colleges looking to eliminate barriers for students

Interlochen Public Radio

Access to basic needs like food, housing and transportation are issues that can affect student success and even student retention, according to officials.

Arizona community college to add cybersecurity courses

Arizona Daily Sun

Coconino Community College will add three new technical and career education programs, one of which is a new focus on cybersecurity training.