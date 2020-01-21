AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

Register for AACC’s convention

Don’t miss out on the biggest community college event of the year. Register today for the 100th Annual AACC Convention March 28­–30 at National Harbor, Maryland. Session focus areas include closing achievement gaps, institutional transformation, equity, collaboration, teaching and learning, innovative technology and more.

Program initiatives

AACC launches the 2020 Community College Innovation Challenge

Led by AACC, in partnership with the National Science Foundation, the Community College Innovation Challenge (CCIC) is a prestigious competition where community college student teams, working with a faculty or administrator mentor, use science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to innovate solutions to real-world problems. Teams can earn travel support to attend an Innovation Boot Camp and compete for cash awards. Ten teams will be selected as finalists and receive travel support to attend an Innovation Boot Camp, June 15–18, 2020, in Alexandria, Virginia. Click here for more information. Deadline to apply: March 31.

News and social media

New on the CC Voice podcast

The latest episode of Community College Voice features top-of-mind issues with AACC President & CEO Walter Bumphus. Listen here.

Resources

AACC Job Board

Searching for your next great employee? Post your job listing on AACC’s Job Board. You also can search the Job Board for your next position.

Opportunities from other organizations

Gilman scholarships let students see the world

The U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program is accepting applications for Gilman and Gilman-McCain Scholarships. The program enables low-income students to study or intern abroad. Gilman offers scholarships of up to $5,000 to U.S. undergraduate students of high financial need participating in credit-bearing abroad programs or internships that have a start date from May 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Students studying critical-need languages may be eligible to receive an additional award of up to $3,000. Deadline to apply: March 3 by 11:59 p.m. (PT).

Workshop on NIGMS/NHGRI funding opportunities

The National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) and the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) are hosting a workshop for faculty who are engaged in student research training. The workshop will focus on NIGMS and NHGRI training funding opportunities. Faculty will gain information on the grants process, tips for writing proposals, the peer review process and more. It will be held August 4 at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Learn more here and register here.