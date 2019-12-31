e-Headlines

Commentary: To support today’s students, Congress must strengthen oversight of colleges
The Hill
One place ripe for improvements is our accreditation system, writes former Rep. George Miller (D-California), who served as chair of the House Committee on Education and Labor from 2007-2011.
Homework without a home: Colorado college to open homeless shelter for students as degree-seekers struggle statewide
Denver Post
The changing demographics of college students is one reason why students are pursuing degrees even if they’re without homes.
Howard Community College receives $500,000 grant to develop math academy
Baltimore Sun
The Maryland college will launch a free, weeklong math program this summer for incoming students who struggled with their math placement exam.
College students earn credit through Northrop Grumman partnership
San Diego Union-Tribune
The program provides four San Diego-area community college students enrolled in science, technology, engineering and mathematics degrees with paid, work-based learning opportunities and a pathway to qualify for careers in the aerospace and defense industries.
Katharine Winograd: From coal mining town to college president
Albuquerque Journal
Katharine Winograd’s childhood home on a riverbank in Cumberland, Kentucky, was about the same size as her office at Central New Mexico Community College, where she is working her final days as president.
Across Minnesota, communities gear up for massive census push
Minneapolis Star Tribune
LeadMN, a group focused on community colleges, plans to visit 2,000 classrooms across the state beginning in late January to promote the census.
New SNAP rule impacts college students by limiting benefits and adding confusion
NPR
While the rule explicitly targets “able-bodied adults without dependents,” it also limits food assistance for a share of college students at a time when campuses across the country are grappling with how to respond to food insecurity.