e-Headlines

Commentary: To support today’s students, Congress must strengthen oversight of colleges

The Hill

One place ripe for improvements is our accreditation system, writes former Rep. George Miller (D-California), who served as chair of the House Committee on Education and Labor from 2007-2011.

Homework without a home: Colorado college to open homeless shelter for students as degree-seekers struggle statewide

Denver Post

The changing demographics of college students is one reason why students are pursuing degrees even if they’re without homes.

Howard Community College receives $500,000 grant to develop math academy

Baltimore Sun

The Maryland college will launch a free, weeklong math program this summer for incoming students who struggled with their math placement exam.

College students earn credit through Northrop Grumman partnership

San Diego Union-Tribune

The program provides four San Diego-area community college students enrolled in science, technology, engineering and mathematics degrees with paid, work-based learning opportunities and a pathway to qualify for careers in the aerospace and defense industries.

Katharine Winograd: From coal mining town to college president

Albuquerque Journal

Katharine Winograd’s childhood home on a riverbank in Cumberland, Kentucky, was about the same size as her office at Central New Mexico Community College, where she is working her final days as president.

Across Minnesota, communities gear up for massive census push

Minneapolis Star Tribune

LeadMN, a group focused on community colleges, plans to visit 2,000 classrooms across the state beginning in late January to promote the census.

New SNAP rule impacts college students by limiting benefits and adding confusion

NPR

While the rule explicitly targets “able-bodied adults without dependents,” it also limits food assistance for a share of college students at a time when campuses across the country are grappling with how to respond to food insecurity.