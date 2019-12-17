e-Headlines

The potential disaster of free community college

Politico

In the short term, free community college could work, some experts say. But down the road, they say community colleges won’t have the infrastructure to handle an influx of students because of reduced state funding during years past. They would need more money to hire additional faculty and staff.

Georgia technical college system chief out; replaced with top Kemp aide

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Greg Dozier’s goals will include continuing the Technical College System of Georgia’s work in aligning the system with other state education organizations. He’ll also be tasked with improving the state’s popular dual-enrollment program, which has skyrocketed in costs in recent years.

Community College of Vermont focuses on building an endowment

Valley News

The college, which serves about 5,000 students per semester at 12 centers around Vermont, has built up its endowment to about $2.2 million over the past 20 years.

Foster care youth to get their own college in West Virginia

Wellston Journal

A nonprofit group has announced a unique plan to start a college in West Virginia for students who are transitioning out of foster care, giving at-risk young adults a chance to earn two-year degrees at no cost to them.

Physics professor’s science experiments go viral

CNN

The internet is falling in love with a physics professor at Tidewater Community College in Virginia after his students tweeted videos of his lessons.