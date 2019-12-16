e-Headlines

Indiana community college offers firefighters free tuition

Associated Press

Ivy Tech Community College and the Indiana Volunteer Firefighter Association have joined together to offer offer free tuition to volunteer firefighters and first responders seeking an associate degree, starting in the 2020 spring semester.

Fewer students are going to college. Here’s why that matters

NPR

What is the next group of students for recruiters to target? Based on the shifting demographics in public schools, it’s likely that Hispanics and first-generation college students are tops on that list, and will make up a greater share of any future increase in enrollment.

New numbers show more colleges using high school grades to determine if students need remedial coursework

The74

The share of community colleges and four-year public universities that have started to use alternatives to standardized tests to determine whether students are ready for college-level math courses more than doubled between 2011 and 2016, to 57 percent for community colleges.