AACC news & notes

Upcoming Events

AACC convention registration is open

Don’t miss out on the biggest community college event of the year. Register today for the 100th Annual AACC Convention March 28­-30 at National Harbor, Maryland. Interested in bringing a group? For every five employees from a member college who register together, AACC will offer the sixth base registration free of charge.

Register for FLI at WDI

The AACC John E. Roueche Future Leaders Institute will be offered January 20-22 at AACC’s Workforce Development Institute (WDI) on Amelia Island, Florida. Roueche–FLI serves mid-level community college administrators looking to advance into a senior leadership role. Registration rates are discounted for those who attend both Roueche-FLI and WDI. Register by December 30.

News and Social Media

Read the latest issue of Community College Journal online

The December/January issue of Community College Journal is now online. Read about workforce development in rural areas, preparing for green jobs and liberal arts education at community colleges.

Resources

The 2020 Census

AACC’s Martha Parham sat down with U.S. Census Bureau’s Josephine Ocheni to talk about the 2020 Census – and the role community colleges can play. You can hear their discussion on this episode of the Community College Voice podcast.

Opportunities from Other Organizations

Partnering with K-12 on apprenticeships

AASA, The School Superintendents Association, invites community college presidents interested in working with their school districts to set up youth apprenticeship programs to its second AASA Youth Apprenticeship Summit January 14–15 in Savannah, Georgia.

NCIA recognizes CAOs and exemplary initiatives

The National Council of Instructional Administrators (NCIA) is accepting nominations for the Chief Academic Officer (CAO) of the Year and Emerging CAO awards. Criteria and nomination instructions can be found here. NCIA also has opened its 2020 Exemplary Initiatives Competition, which will recognize successful initiatives in student access, persistence and completion. Learn more here. The deadline to submit for NCIA awards is December 31.

Grants for study abroad programs

The Capacity Building Program for U.S. Study Abroad, also known as the IDEAS Program (Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for U.S. Students), aims to expand and diversify American student mobility in support of U.S. foreign policy goals. Community colleges are invited to submit grant applications for projects to create, expand and/or diversify their outbound study abroad programs for undergraduate students. World Learning anticipates awarding approximately 21 grants for a maximum funding level of up to $35,000 each. The deadline to apply is February 28, 2020.